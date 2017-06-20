3 Ways to Wear Florals

June 20, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Floral

The sun in shining, the birds are chirping and the florals are in full bloom. Summer is here are your florals are begging to come out of the closet to play!

In the video above, stylist Sarah-Rose Harrison changes the game with 3 ways to wear florals. Warning: these ain’t your momma’s florals.

screen shot 2017 06 20 at 12 09 53 pm 3 Ways to Wear Florals

Look 1 – In Bloom | Flouncy, floral blouse, jeans, sneakers. She added a metallic bag to take the look from day to night.

screen shot 2017 06 20 at 12 11 08 pm 3 Ways to Wear Florals

Look 2 – Spring Fever | Floral slip dress with lace, grey t-shirt and black booties. This look channels the 90s in the most perfect way.

screen shot 2017 06 20 at 12 12 00 pm 3 Ways to Wear Florals

Look 3 – Garden Party | Floral jumpsuit with cold shoulder and open back. The floral print is bold but fun and the addition of the tassel bag adds some interest.

What do you think of these looks? Let us know if you tested it out in the comments below or on Facebook or Twitter!

