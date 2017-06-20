The sun in shining, the birds are chirping and the florals are in full bloom. Summer is here are your florals are begging to come out of the closet to play!

In the video above, stylist Sarah-Rose Harrison changes the game with 3 ways to wear florals. Warning: these ain’t your momma’s florals.

Look 1 – In Bloom | Flouncy, floral blouse, jeans, sneakers. She added a metallic bag to take the look from day to night.

Look 2 – Spring Fever | Floral slip dress with lace, grey t-shirt and black booties. This look channels the 90s in the most perfect way.

Look 3 – Garden Party | Floral jumpsuit with cold shoulder and open back. The floral print is bold but fun and the addition of the tassel bag adds some interest.

