Lucy Hale Forced to Apologize for Fat-Shaming HERSELF

June 21, 2017 2:33 PM

 Lucy Hale apologizes after fat-shaming… herself!

You taught me to have soul. I love you daddy.

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

The Life Sentence star shared a photo of herself with her dad for Fathers Day on Sunday (photo above, captioned has since been changed). She wrote in the caption, “You taught me to have soul, I love you daddy.” She added, then promptly deleted, “Ugh, I was so fat.” Fans weren’t having it, and Lucy was forced to address the issue.

The backlash was severe. So severe, in fact, that Hale had to turn the comment section of the photo OFF. She did reply with an apology.

Let’s take this as an opportunity and learn to be nicer to ourselves!

