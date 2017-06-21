The Donald Trump Romper is Here And It’s Terrifying

A few weeks ago, a bad thing happened in the world of men’s fashion; the man-romper was introduced. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it did.
This was released today ↓↓
Presenting the Donald Trump Shocked Face Male Romper. Getonfleek, an online print clothing store infamous for their meme prints, released this little gem for a mere $79.99.
If Trump’s open-mouth stare isn’t for you, there are a slew of options for the meme-lover in you.
What do you think of the Donald Trump Shocked Face Romper??