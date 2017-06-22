Audrey Hepburn’s Rules of Style

June 22, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Style

After years of careful examination, we finally understand the delicate nuances of Audrey Hepburn’s flawless, classic style.

Whether you’re wearing a black turtleneck or opera gloves, the iconic star’s signature look is the ultimate source of inspiration. In the video above and in the steps below, Rebook breaks down Audrey Hepburn’s 10 unspoken rules of style.

screen shot 2017 06 22 at 2 46 31 pm Audrey Hepburns Rules of Style

Rule 1 – Cinch Your Waist | Ms. Hepburn was known for her slight figure, but by cinching her waist, she would create the illusion of the perfect hour-glass.

screen shot 2017 06 22 at 1 49 47 pm Audrey Hepburns Rules of Style

Rule 2 – Borrow from the Boys | Audrey showed off her playful side with the occasional suit and bow-tie.

screen shot 2017 06 22 at 1 51 01 pm Audrey Hepburns Rules of Style

Rule 3 – Invest in Penny Loafers | Luckily, this rule is very on trend at the moment, and loafers are a great alternative to flats.

screen shot 2017 06 22 at 1 52 02 pm Audrey Hepburns Rules of Style

Rule 4 – Rock a Red Lip| Red lipstick is the best accessory.

screen shot 2017 06 22 at 1 54 13 pm Audrey Hepburns Rules of Style

Rule 5 – Oversized Glasses Are a Must | There is something mysterious and classic about a woman wearing oversized sunnies. Just be sure to find the right shape for your face.

screen shot 2017 06 22 at 1 54 21 pm Audrey Hepburns Rules of Style

Rule 6 – When Formal, Keep It Simple | Let the gown or dress speak for itself. Accessorize with care.

screen shot 2017 06 22 at 1 56 27 pm Audrey Hepburns Rules of Style

Rule 7 – Stripes Go with Everything | Stripes are versatile, and vertical stripes can be very flattering. Have some fun and experiment pairing your stripes with contrasting patterns.

screen shot 2017 06 22 at 2 43 08 pm Audrey Hepburns Rules of Style

Rule 8 – When In Doubt, LBD | The Little Black Dress is ALWAYS a yes!

screen shot 2017 06 22 at 2 44 16 pm Audrey Hepburns Rules of Style

Rule 9 – All Black Everything | Most fashionistas are hip to this rule, but an all black ensemble is slimming, flattering and chic.

screen shot 2017 06 22 at 2 45 17 pm Audrey Hepburns Rules of Style

Rule 10 – Stay Classic | Trends come and go, but classic style lasts forever.

Keep it classy, friends!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live