7 Tips to Making Swimsuit Shopping Less Stressful

Swimsuit shopping can be challenging. Here’s advice from style bloggers on the best way to shop for, style, and feel good in swimsuits this summer.

1. Make Fit You First Priority

Don’t worry about what the tag on the back says. Also don’t worry about what style of swimsuits your friends are wearing. Just find something that makes you feel like the best.

2. Consider Function

Think about where you are going to wear this swimsuit. A plunging neckline might not be the best for that family pool party.

3. Material Is Key

Try and find a fabric that doesn’t hug you in the wrong places and that is flexible. You want something to hug your curves, but not get loose.

4. Consider Many Different Styles

Just because you have always worn a particular style doesn’t mean that’s the only style that will look good on you. Branch out of your comfort zone, you might surprise yourself.

5. Sheer is Sexy

You can be covered up, yet still sexy. Sheer panel can be very slimming.

6. Try Your Suit On At Home

Try online shopping… it gives you the ability to try on swimsuits in the comfort of your own home. Just make sure that you can return any unworn items.

7. Do You!

Be confident, that will surely make you look better, no matter what.