‘The Flash’ star Danielle Panabaker wed entertainment attorney Hayes Robbins on Saturday. The 29-year-old actress posted a photo from the big day to her Twitter on Monday, writing, “6.24.17 Happiest day of my life. A source told ET that the ceremony was small and intimate ceremony with the couple’s closest friends and family in attendance, but more guests were welcomed at the reception later in the night. Panabaker’s ‘Flash’ castmates Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh and Jesse L.