Katie Cassidy Wasn’t Told She Was Returning To ‘Arrow’

As it turns out, the cast of ‘Arrow’ don’t necessarily know they will be coming back to the series if their character is killed off. For Katie Cassidy, she had no idea she would be returning to the series until an executive producer gave her a glimmer of hope after shooting Laurel Lance’s death scene.

The actress addressed the moments during a panel at Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in London. “I have no idea what’s gonna happen,” Cassidy said. “I’ve been very transparent. I didn’t ask to leave. I didn’t want to. But I understand… [the decision] makes sense.”

Birds of a feather… @stephenamell @emilybett @johnscotbarrowman @colindonnell @mrjoshuita @heroesfanfest #hvff A post shared by Katie Cassidy (@katiecassidy) on May 27, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

We hope this crew stays together forever!