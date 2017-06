According to a post on ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram account, actor Julian Dennison has joined the cast of the hit movie’s sequel. Dennison, who hails from New Zealand, is best known for starring opposite Sam Neill in Taika Waititi’s indie comedy adventure ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’. Dennison joins a cast that includes newcomers Zazie Beetz who will play Domino, and Josh Brolin, who will play Cable, as well as returning stars T.J. Miller and Morena Baccarin.