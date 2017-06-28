What’s Trending: The Paleo Diet

June 28, 2017 4:10 PM By What's Trending!
Filed Under: aol video

The Paleo diet is nothing new… truly… it’s actually thousands (eh…millions..?) of years old. And it’s actually not a “diet” at all. It’s as simple as eating like a caveman.It’s emphasizes vegetables and proteins and cuts of refined sugars and bread products.

The name comes from the Paleolithic era, and the diet bases itself on the presumed food regiment of our ancestors from 2.6 million years ago. You basically shop on the other edge of the grocery store… or if you can, try and go to a farmer’s market to get your produce.

This diet is intriguing… it’s not really a diet but a lifestyle change.

Two issues: No Wine and no cheese…?

We’re always told everything in moderation, so a little wine or a little cheese never hurt a caveman… right?

Would you be interested to try this diet??

Tara Wikoff | CW44 Tampa Bay

More from What's Trending!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live