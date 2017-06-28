What’s Trending: The Paleo Diet

The Paleo diet is nothing new… truly… it’s actually thousands (eh…millions..?) of years old. And it’s actually not a “diet” at all. It’s as simple as eating like a caveman.It’s emphasizes vegetables and proteins and cuts of refined sugars and bread products.

The name comes from the Paleolithic era, and the diet bases itself on the presumed food regiment of our ancestors from 2.6 million years ago. You basically shop on the other edge of the grocery store… or if you can, try and go to a farmer’s market to get your produce.

This diet is intriguing… it’s not really a diet but a lifestyle change.

Two issues: No Wine and no cheese…?

We’re always told everything in moderation, so a little wine or a little cheese never hurt a caveman… right?

Would you be interested to try this diet??

Tara Wikoff | CW44 Tampa Bay