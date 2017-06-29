Your July 4th Party Needs These Rocket Jello Shots

June 29, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: 4th of july

These red, white, and blue layered shots are sure to impress.

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to make your own Rocket Jello Shots!

Add Berry Blue Jell-O to Hot Water and Stir

screen shot 2017 06 29 at 11 49 37 am Your July 4th Party Needs These Rocket Jello Shots

Add Cherry Jell-O to Hot Water and Stir

screen shot 2017 06 29 at 11 49 45 am Your July 4th Party Needs These Rocket Jello Shots

Add Milk & Geletin to Bowl

screen shot 2017 06 29 at 11 49 58 am Your July 4th Party Needs These Rocket Jello Shots

Add Milk, Sugar & Vanilla to Pot on Stove & Warm

screen shot 2017 06 29 at 11 50 09 am Your July 4th Party Needs These Rocket Jello Shots

Add Stove Mixture to Mixture of Milk & Gelatin & Stir

screen shot 2017 06 29 at 11 50 27 am Your July 4th Party Needs These Rocket Jello Shots

Add Vodka to All Mixtures

screen shot 2017 06 29 at 11 50 50 am Your July 4th Party Needs These Rocket Jello Shots

In Plastic Shot Glasses, Layer Blue Jell-O, Refrigerate for 15 Minutes

screen shot 2017 06 29 at 11 51 21 am Your July 4th Party Needs These Rocket Jello Shots

Add Milk Layer, Refrigerate for 15 Minutes

screen shot 2017 06 29 at 11 51 28 am Your July 4th Party Needs These Rocket Jello Shots

Add Red Jell-O Layer, Refrigerate for 2 Hours

screen shot 2017 06 29 at 11 51 36 am Your July 4th Party Needs These Rocket Jello Shots

Top Off with Sparkler Candle

screen shot 2017 06 29 at 11 51 56 am Your July 4th Party Needs These Rocket Jello Shots

 

Cheers to ‘Murica!

