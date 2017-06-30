7 Weird Facts About The Fourth Of July

Sure, you know about the signing and the declaring, but do you know how many watermelons are eaten on the Fourth of July? Here are 7 weird Independence Day facts.

1. The originals Declaration of Independence was called ‘The Dunlap Broadside’

2. Three Presidents have died on the 4th of July: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe

3. Every air base in the U.S. fires a ‘Salute to the Union’ at noon on the 4th

4. Denmark celebrates U.S. Independence Day

5. For the holiday, Americans are expected to spend $7.1 billion on food and beverages

6. America has an official Fourth of July city: Seward, Nebraska

7. The largest fireworks display in the Macy’s show in New York City

Happy 4th!