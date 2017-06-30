7 Weird Facts About The Fourth Of July

June 30, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: july 4th

Sure, you know about the signing and the declaring, but do you know how many watermelons are eaten on the Fourth of July?

Here are 7 weird Independence Day facts.

 1. The originals Declaration of Independence was called ‘The Dunlap Broadside’

2. Three Presidents have died on the 4th of July: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe

3. Every air base in the U.S. fires a ‘Salute to the Union’ at noon on the 4th

4. Denmark celebrates U.S. Independence Day

5. For the holiday, Americans are expected to spend $7.1 billion on food and beverages

6. America has an official Fourth of July city: Seward, Nebraska

7. The largest fireworks display in the Macy’s show in New York City

Happy 4th!

