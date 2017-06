The opening weekend for ‘Wonder Woman’ may not have grossed as much as ‘Suicide Squad’ or ‘Batman v. Superman’, but the Amazonian princess’ staying power has long surpassed her DC counterparts.

With a Thursday total of $2.68 million, “Wonder Woman” clocked in a four-week cume of $330.5 million, a total “Batman v Superman’ took 84 days to reach in theaters. Last week, “Wonder Woman” set a new record for the highest worldwide grossing live-action film directed by a woman.