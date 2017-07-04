The Takeover | Spider-Man: Homecoming

July 4, 2017 12:00 AM By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: movie reviews, T.M. Powell Film Critic, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

After the successful introduction of everyone’s favorite wall crawler to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man is back in his new solo outing titled Spider-Man: Homecoming that will surely climb to the top of the box office this weekend. On this edition of The Takeover with T.M. Powell, find out what T.M. thought of this new take on Spider-Man in the MCU. Plus as an added bonus, T.M. discusses the much buzzed about romantic comedy The Big Sick. Check out the video to watch The Takeover.

Full Review: Spider-Man: Homecoming

