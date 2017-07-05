How to Get a Steamy Summer Makeup Look

We all love a smokey eye, but during the summer months, a black lid can look heavy and muddy. Hair and makeup artists Bethany Brill shares a tutorial for a full makeup look that won’t weigh us down when the weather is hot!

Step 1 – Gilded Eye | Apply Foundation and concealer as normal. Then add a highly pigmented, gold shadow to lids. Blend shadow up and out with blender brush.

Step 2 – Lash Line | Apply same color shadow to lower lash line.

Step 3 – Add Definition | Smudge dark shadow into upper lash line.

Step 4 – Mascara | Finish the eye with black mascara.

Step 5 – Pop of Coral | Add coral lipstick. Bright lips and gold eyes are the perfect combo.

Step 6 – Finish | Finish with a light dusting of either bronzer or blush.

Enjoy!