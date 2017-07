Though we have a long summer ahead of us before the premiere of Arrow, Stephen Amell did give us a glimmer of hope.

As we all know (because our calendars are marked with big red marker), the premiere of Arrow is October, 12th at 9pm. But could this new time slot mean more skin?

Amell sure hopes so! He Tweeted the most beautiful Tweet ever to be Tweeted in regards to the new time slot: