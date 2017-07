This week, a teaser was released for the second season of HBO’s ‘Vice Principals’, which stars actors Danny McBride and Walton Goggins as a pair of rivals at a southern high school.

During the show’s first season, McBride and Goggins’ characters, Neal Gamby and Lee Russell, team up to get ride of the school’s newest head principal when neither of them gets the job. The program, which is only slated to last two seasons, will premiere on HBO Sunday, September 17th at 10:30 PM ET.