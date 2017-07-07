‘Arrow’ Season 6 Will Feature a ‘Mentoring Oliver’

Arrow

Season 6 of Arrow will see Oliver continuing his role as a mentor by channeling his 10 years of experience.

EW spoke with Executive Producer Marc Guggenheim about where we’ll find Oliver in the new season. Guggenheim said, “This season we’re trying to give you a different version of Oliver. Because of the journey he went on in season 5, he finally got to a place where he was ready to follow everyone’s advice and discard the past and move on with his life. The Oliver you’ll meet [in the new season], he’s still the Oliver you know and sometimes love, but he has a different sense of himself.”

We can’t wait to meet this new Oliver when Arrow premieres on October 12th!

Listen Live