Candice Patton Teases Surprising Details New Role For Season 4

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! STOP READING IF YOU'RE NOT CAUGHT UP ON 'THE FLASH!' July 7, 2017 12:02 PM
Credit: The CW

Now that Barry Allen is somewhere in the Speed Force, Team Flash is left to pick up the pieces of an explosive season three finale on The Flash.

According to actress Candice Patton, her role beginning in season four will put Iris West in a spot she hasn’t quite been in yet in her time on the show. Talking to With An Accent at the Saturn Awards, Patton teased a much larger role for Iris when we see her next.

The actress said season 4 picks up 6 months after Barry’s disappearance. She said, “We do get to see a different version of Iris. She’s kinda had to step into this role as a leader of the Flash team.”

We’re so excited to see Iris strut her stuff as the leader and we CAN’T WAIT for the season premiere of The Flash on October 10th!!

