DECLASSIFIED | Spider-Man: Homecoming

July 10, 2017 11:57 AM By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: Declassified with T.M. Powell, Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell, movie reviews, T.M. Powell Film Critic

This is DECLASSIFIED, a portion of The Takeover with T.M. Powell. On this show T.M. Powell will be breaking down the hit film Spider-Man: Homecoming in its entirety. That means SPOILERS BEWARE! Only view this video if you HAVE seen Spider-Man: Homecoming. T.M. will be delving into some of the major moments in the film and discuss where we go from here with the Spiderverse and the MCU.

For a Spoiler Free take on Spider-Man: Homecoming —> The Takeover with T.M. Powell.

Check out T.M.’s full review of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

