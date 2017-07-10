DIY Rose Water Face Mist Loaded With Benefits

Spray and shrink your pores with this DIY Rose Water Face Mist!

Rose water helps maintain the skin’s PH balance and controls excess oil. It also has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties. Follow the steps below or watch the video above to make your own.

Add 1/2 cup juiced cucumbers to bowl.

Add 1/2 cup juiced lemon.

Add 1/2 cup rose water. Make your own: add rose petals to a large pot and top with distilled water to just cover. Bring to simmer over medium heat. Let simmer for 20 mins. Strain.

Stir.

Add to spray bottle.

