DIY Rose Water Face Mist Loaded With Benefits

July 10, 2017 3:09 PM
Spray and shrink your pores with this DIY Rose Water Face Mist!

Rose water helps maintain the skin’s PH balance and controls excess oil. It also has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties. Follow the steps below or watch the video above to make your own.

Add 1/2 cup juiced cucumbers to bowl.

screen shot 2017 07 10 at 2 59 02 pm DIY Rose Water Face Mist Loaded With Benefits

Add 1/2 cup juiced lemon.

screen shot 2017 07 10 at 3 00 04 pm DIY Rose Water Face Mist Loaded With Benefits

Add 1/2 cup rose water. Make your own: add rose petals to a large pot and top with distilled water to just cover. Bring to simmer over medium heat. Let simmer for 20 mins. Strain.

screen shot 2017 07 10 at 3 02 38 pm DIY Rose Water Face Mist Loaded With Benefits

Stir.

screen shot 2017 07 10 at 3 02 50 pm DIY Rose Water Face Mist Loaded With Benefits

Add to spray bottle.

screen shot 2017 07 10 at 3 03 26 pm DIY Rose Water Face Mist Loaded With Benefits

