Homemade Beef Jerky: Asian Style & Southwestern BBQ

July 11, 2017 9:53 AM
Beef jerky is a great alternative to empty-calorie-chips, but commercial brands tend to be too salty, dry, tough and heavily preserved.

Homemade beef jerky is packed full of delicious flavor. The video above shows how to make two delicious flavors: Asian-Style or Southwestern BBQ Rub! You’ll never by store-bought brands again.

Tenderize beef

Make the Asian Jerky rub: 1 TB of canola oil, 2 tsp of rice vinegar, 1 TB soy sauce2 tsp toasted sesame oil, 2 tsp of brown sugar, 2 tsp Sriracha, 1½ tsp of ground ginger, 1 small minced garlic clove, ½  tsp of sea or kosher salt, ¼  tsp of chili flakes

Add beef to rub

Make Southwest BBQ Jerky rub: 1 TB of extra virgin olive oil, 1/2 TB of apple cider vinegar, 1 tsp of Bourbon, 3 tsp of Worcestershire sauce, 2 tsp of pure maple syrup, 1 TB of ketchup (smoked Sir Kensington’s), ½ tsp of liquid smoke, 2 tsp of chipotle hot sauce or favorite hot sauce, 1 small minced garlic clove, 1 tsp of sea or kosher salt, 8 grinds of cracked pepper

Add beef to rub

Marinade in fridge for 24 hours

Add to dehydrator, dehydrate at 160°  for 51/2 hours

Enjoy!

