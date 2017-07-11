Rachel Bloom’s Method for Creating ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Songs

July 11, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: crazy ex-girlfriend

Rachel Bloom, the star of our beloved Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, explained the magic behind the musical numbers seen in the show.

Bloom stated, “It comes to a point where what you say can’t be spoken. It must be sung and danced.” And we are so thankful for it! The songs are usually the best part of each episode.

Blooms song-writing partner on the show, Jack Dolgen, elaborated further. He stated, “Sometimes the songs come from a story idea, but usually they’re born out of a character’s point of view. If they aren’t, they’ll just ben a aside. When you hear a song on our show, it needs to have a reason to be there.”

The reason is, the songs are awesome!

