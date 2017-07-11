The Takeover: Apes & Oscar Buzz

July 11, 2017 3:13 PM By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: movie reviews, T.M. Powell Film Critic, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

On this edition of The Takeover with T.M. Powell, Caesar and his family of apes are back and this time it’s war. Find out what T.M. thought of War for the Planet of the Apes and if he believes this Apes trilogy is the best of all time.  Also it’s never to early to create a little Oscar buzz so if the nominations were today, which films and actors would hear their names called. Check out the video to find out all the answers.

Full Review: War for the Planet of the Apes

