Bayside: Hillel Academy (7/30)

This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, July 30th at 10am on CW44! July 12, 2017 3:05 PM
Hillel Academy Tampa is a private Jewish Community Day School, embracing the diversity, rich culture and traditions of Judaism. At Hillel, students receive a superior education enhanced by the opportunity to learn about their place in the community. Accredited by the Florida Council of Independent Schools and the Florida Kindergarten Council, Hillel is a member of the Jewish Community Day School Network and the National Association of Independent Schools.

www.Hillelacademytampa.com

