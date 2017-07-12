Bayside: St. Pete Open (7/16 & 8/6)

This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, July 16th and August 6th at 10am on CW44! July 12, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Bayside

Fishing is one of Tampa Bay’s favorite activities, and with so much beautiful water surrounding us, it’s not hard to understand why. It’s also not surprising that our Gulf beaches are home to the world’s largest spearfishing tournament, the St. Pete Open. Every year, world-class spearfishing competitors descend on Pinellas County to chase the big one. But this non-profit event also gives back, benefiting three different local and national charities. Let’s learn how its organizers bring together big fish and big heart to make some seriously big fun.

Follow the link below for more info:

www.StPeteOpen.com

More from Bayside
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live