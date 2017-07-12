Bayside: St. Pete Open (7/16 & 8/6)

Fishing is one of Tampa Bay’s favorite activities, and with so much beautiful water surrounding us, it’s not hard to understand why. It’s also not surprising that our Gulf beaches are home to the world’s largest spearfishing tournament, the St. Pete Open. Every year, world-class spearfishing competitors descend on Pinellas County to chase the big one. But this non-profit event also gives back, benefiting three different local and national charities. Let’s learn how its organizers bring together big fish and big heart to make some seriously big fun.

Follow the link below for more info:

www.StPeteOpen.com