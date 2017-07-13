Arnold Palmer is a true summertime treat, and though it seems the drink couldn’t get any better, it can!

epicurious shares their recipe for a the best Arnold Palmer you’ve ever had: a Boozy Frozen Arnold Palmer. Follow the recipe below or watch the video above to make your own.

Ingredients

8 black tea bags, preferably English breakfast

5 tablespoons sugar

3 1/2 cups store-bought or homemade lemonade, divided

1 cup vodka, divided

Lemon wheels (for garnish)

4 ice cube trays