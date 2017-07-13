Arnold Palmer is a true summertime treat, and though it seems the drink couldn’t get any better, it can!
epicurious shares their recipe for a the best Arnold Palmer you’ve ever had: a Boozy Frozen Arnold Palmer. Follow the recipe below or watch the video above to make your own.
Ingredients
- 8 black tea bags, preferably English breakfast
- 5 tablespoons sugar
- 3 1/2 cups store-bought or homemade lemonade, divided
- 1 cup vodka, divided
- Lemon wheels (for garnish)
- 4 ice cube trays
- Bring 3 1/2 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Remove from heat and add tea bags and sugar. Let steep 4 minutes. Discard tea bags and let cool slightly (you should have about 3 1/2 cups tea).
- Divide 3 cups tea between 2 ice cube trays; chill remaining 1/2 cup tea. Divide 3 cups lemonade between remaining 2 ice cube trays; chill remaining 1/2 cup lemonade. Freeze until solid, 3–4 hours.
- Blend lemonade ice cubes, 1/2 cup vodka, and 1/2 cup lemonade in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a spouted liquid measuring cup or pitcher. Rinse blender jar and add tea ice cubes and remaining 1/2 cup tea and 1/2 cup vodka; blend until smooth.
- Tilt a large glass to one side and fill halfway with lemonade mixture. While slowly returning glass to upright position, pour in frozen tea mixture to fill glass and create a swirl. Garnish with lemon wheels.
- Enjoy!