The hot summer months mean pit stains and streaky tans, but there are a few pantry items that will turn your summer woes into #summergoals!

Remove Pit Stains

Cut a lemon in half. Rub the wet side of the lemon directly on the stained area. Let the juice soak in, then throw the shirt into the wash.

Fix Streaky Self-Tanner

Pour 1/2 cup of baking soda and 2 tablespoons of water into a bowl. Mix into a paste. Rub paste on chosen area are of skin.Wipe off with towel.

Stay cool out there, folks!