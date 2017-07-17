3 Cheap Dollar Store DIY Projects To Update Your Home Decor

Who doesn’t love a good, cheap way to update your home decor?
We are always looking for ways to make our living spaces pop. Refinery29 and professional organizer Bea Copeland from put together 3 DIY projects that you must try! All you need are items that can quickly be purchased at any dollar store near you! Follow the steps for each project below or watch the video above to do it yourself!
Pencil Holder
- Can
- Hot glue gun
- Colored pencils
Remove can lid, contents and wrapper. Use a screwdriver to flatten sharp edges. Choose color design prior to gluing (i.e. ombre or rainbow) and lay pencils out in that order. Hot glue pencils to can one-by-one.
Side Table
- Plastic trash can
- Rope
- Hot glue gun
Starting at the bottom of trash can with end of rope, hot glue directly to rope and adhere to trash can. Do this in any design pattern you’d like. Use any rope type you’d like. Glue all the way around top. Trim off rope, leaving behind a small tail to fit inside hole.
Fancy Cup and Saucer
- Teacup and saucer
- Sealant
- Rubbing alcohol
- Alcohol ink
- Straw
- Paint brush
Apply rubbing alcohol to clean teacup in places you would like color. Add alcohol ink to cup. Work quickly. Blow ink dry with straw. Once satisfied with design, let it dry and add dishwasher safe sealant to lock in design. Do the same with the saucer.
Let us know if you gave these DIYs a try in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.