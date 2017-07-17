3 Cheap Dollar Store DIY Projects To Update Your Home Decor

Who doesn’t love a good, cheap way to update your home decor?

We are always looking for ways to make our living spaces pop. Refinery29 and professional organizer Bea Copeland from put together 3 DIY projects that you must try! All you need are items that can quickly be purchased at any dollar store near you! Follow the steps for each project below or watch the video above to do it yourself!

Pencil Holder

Can

Hot glue gun

Colored pencils

Remove can lid, contents and wrapper. Use a screwdriver to flatten sharp edges. Choose color design prior to gluing (i.e. ombre or rainbow) and lay pencils out in that order. Hot glue pencils to can one-by-one.

Side Table

Plastic trash can

Rope

Hot glue gun

Starting at the bottom of trash can with end of rope, hot glue directly to rope and adhere to trash can. Do this in any design pattern you’d like. Use any rope type you’d like. Glue all the way around top. Trim off rope, leaving behind a small tail to fit inside hole.