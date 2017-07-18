Contest: Monster Jam Ticket Giveaway

All the jaw-dropping, heart-pounding action of Monster Jam is coming to Amalie Arena Saturday, August 19, 2017 and CW44 is giving you the chance to be part of it! Featuring all the biggest, baddest beasts on wheels, Monster Jam is the most electrifying sporting event on the planet. If you think you can handle the madness, don’t miss your chance to experience the best trucks and drivers take to the dirt by attending the Monster Jam.

Just watch “2 Broke Girls” Monday, July 24, 2017 and end on Friday, July 28, 2017 between 7:00:00 pm – 7:59:59pm and look for the Monster Jam Code Word of the night. One random person to text the code word revealed in the spot will be chosen per night to win a pair of tickets to Monster Jam on August 19, 2017, compliments of FELD Entertainment.

