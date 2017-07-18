In a Style Rut? Get Back on Trend by Using Your Zodiac Sign

No, not your birthday suit: your zodiac sign! Helpful for figuring out your personality, your birth sign can also help you put together a style that’s all your own. Kristina Guerrero and List stylist Elyse Johnson have everything you need to know to look your best.

Summer time means more summer styles; but if you can never seem to pick the right outfit, take a hint from your birthday.

Capricorn December 22 -January 19

Capricorn are known for their conservative side. Think the classic style of Kate Middleton and John Legend.

Aquarius January 20 -February 18

These folks don’t follow trends, they like what they like and they stick with it. A statement piece adds your special signature to your classic look.

Pisces February 19 -March 20

This is a passionate and creative sign. These folks lean toward a boho look like that in Drew Barrymore or Steven Tyler.

Aries March 21 -April 19

This sign is always ready to jump into something new. Sporty and sexy looks take you easily from day to night.

Taurus April 20 -May 20

Taurus, the bull, is a strong sign. These are people who like to stand out in bright colors, like The Rock and Gigi Hadid.

Gemini May 21 -June 20

Gemini are quick witted but love to make a statement with their fashion and accessories. Think Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

Cancer June 21 -July 22

This sign is into elegance AND comfort, all wrapped into one. Think Selena Gomez at the 2017 Met Gala; perfectly elegant yet very wearable.

Leo July 23 -August 22

Leo love challenges and color. This is a sign that likes to take risks. Just think Kylie Jenner. Period.

Virgo August 23 -September 22

This is a neat and tidy sign who needs to feel put together. You like to look effortless yet structured all at once, just like Beyonce.

Libra September 23 -October 22

Libra like challenges and making every day a little different. Find your inspiration in Gwen Stefani’s ever-changing style.

Scorpio October 23 -November 21

This is a polished and manicured sign with a little bit of edge. Scorpio love classic with a little umph. Look to Angelina Jolie for inspiration.

Sagittarius November 22 -December 21

This is a bold and energetic sign who loves to feel free. Follow Jennifer Lawrence’s love for taking chances.

Wear that horoscope loud and proud!