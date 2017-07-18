In a Style Rut? Get Back on Trend by Using Your Zodiac Sign

July 18, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Style

Summer time means more summer styles; but if you can never seem to pick the right outfit, take a hint from your birthday.

No, not your birthday suit: your zodiac sign! Helpful for figuring out your personality, your birth sign can also help you put together a style that’s all your own. Kristina Guerrero and List stylist Elyse Johnson have everything you need to know to look your best.

Capricorn December 22 -January 19

gettyimages 817908818 In a Style Rut? Get Back on Trend by Using Your Zodiac Sign

(Photo credit should read WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Capricorn are known for their conservative side. Think the classic style of Kate Middleton and John Legend.

Aquarius January 20 -February 18

168387992 In a Style Rut? Get Back on Trend by Using Your Zodiac Sign

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Living Proof)

These folks don’t follow trends, they like what they like and they stick with it. A statement piece adds your special signature to your classic look.

Pisces February 19 -March 20

gettyimages 611828486 In a Style Rut? Get Back on Trend by Using Your Zodiac Sign

(Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Beautycon)

This is a passionate and creative sign. These folks lean toward a boho look like that in Drew Barrymore or Steven Tyler.

Aries March 21 -April 19

gettyimages 672021336 In a Style Rut? Get Back on Trend by Using Your Zodiac Sign

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

This sign is always ready to jump into something new. Sporty and sexy looks take you easily from day to night.

Taurus April 20 -May 20

gettyimages 802275002 In a Style Rut? Get Back on Trend by Using Your Zodiac Sign

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Luxottica)

Taurus, the bull, is a strong sign. These are people who like to stand out in bright colors, like The Rock and Gigi Hadid.

Gemini May 21 -June 20

gettyimages 499617276 In a Style Rut? Get Back on Trend by Using Your Zodiac Sign

(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Tourism Australia)

Gemini are quick witted but love to make a statement with their fashion and accessories. Think Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

Cancer June 21 -July 22

gettyimages 675635888 In a Style Rut? Get Back on Trend by Using Your Zodiac Sign

(Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)

This sign is into elegance AND comfort, all wrapped into one. Think Selena Gomez at the 2017 Met Gala; perfectly elegant yet very wearable.

Leo July 23 -August 22

gettyimages 667456572 In a Style Rut? Get Back on Trend by Using Your Zodiac Sign

Kylie Jenner (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Leo love challenges and color. This is a sign that likes to take risks. Just think Kylie Jenner. Period.

Virgo August 23 -September 22

This is a neat and tidy sign who needs to feel put together. You like to look effortless yet structured all at once, just like Beyonce.

Libra September 23 -October 22

gwen In a Style Rut? Get Back on Trend by Using Your Zodiac Sign

Credit: LEFT (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NBC)
RIGHT (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Libra like challenges and making every day a little different. Find your inspiration in Gwen Stefani’s ever-changing style.

Scorpio October 23 -November 21

angelina In a Style Rut? Get Back on Trend by Using Your Zodiac Sign

Credit: LEFT & RIGHT AFP / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

This is a polished and manicured sign with a little bit of edge. Scorpio love classic with a little umph. Look to Angelina Jolie for inspiration.

Sagittarius November 22 -December 21

491829983 In a Style Rut? Get Back on Trend by Using Your Zodiac Sign

This is a bold and energetic sign who loves to feel free. Follow Jennifer Lawrence’s love for taking chances.

Wear that horoscope loud and proud!

