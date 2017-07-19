‘Arrow’ Releases First-Look At New Black Canary Costume

July 19, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Arrow

Arrow‘s new season is still a few months away, but our friends at The CW gave us a little tease to keep us going!

Entertainment Weekly released a first look at Dinah Drake’s, aka Black Canary, new and improved costume. The look incorporates the character’s original color scheme, featuring gold and yellow accents along the seams. Juliana Harkavy, who plays Black Canary, looks gorgeous in the head-to-toe leather ensemble. 

This makes us SO anxious and ready for October!!

What do you think of Black Canary’s new threads??

