Make Your Hair Happy With this DIY Organic Hair Mask

July 20, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: DIY

The rainy, humid, summer months can be tough on hair. These conditions make hair frizzy, flat and depressed. Your hair deserves to be happy! Give it what it needs with these organic, DIY hair mask.

Watch the video above or follow the steps below to make your very own at-home hair mask. Use organic ingredients for purer results.

Add 1 egg to food processor

screen shot 2017 07 20 at 3 56 45 pm Make Your Hair Happy With this DIY Organic Hair Mask

Add 2 tablespoons coconut milk to food processor

screen shot 2017 07 20 at 3 56 59 pm Make Your Hair Happy With this DIY Organic Hair Mask

Add juice of one lemon to food processor

screen shot 2017 07 20 at 3 57 47 pm Make Your Hair Happy With this DIY Organic Hair Mask

Add half of avocado to food processor

screen shot 2017 07 20 at 3 58 23 pm Make Your Hair Happy With this DIY Organic Hair Mask

Mix it up

screen shot 2017 07 20 at 3 58 56 pm Make Your Hair Happy With this DIY Organic Hair Mask

Apply to hair/store in jar

screen shot 2017 07 20 at 3 59 09 pm Make Your Hair Happy With this DIY Organic Hair Mask

Everything in this mask has a purpose. The avocado helps rejuvenate and moisturize your scalp. Eggs are packed with SO much goodness for your hair. The protein and vitamins in eggs promote hair growth and prevent hair fall. Coconut milk acts as a natural conditioner for hair. This is a super-powered hair mask that will make your hair happy!

