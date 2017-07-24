Stephen Amell Talks ‘Arrow’ Crossover With ‘Supernatural’

July 24, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Arrow, Supernatural

In a new interview, Arrow star Stephen Amell says he would like to do a crossover with Supernatural. We LOVE the idea!

Amell said, “I mean, that’s really up to Jensen [Ackles] and Jared [Padalecki]. I heard that they’re getting a spin-off which is exciting but as the much, much more senior members of the CW family, it really would be about finding a moment in their schedule to make all the fans happy.” He then added, “I’m totally up for it.”

Though Oliver and the Winchester brothers live in very different worlds, we would love to see this dream become reality. Perhaps Oliver will appear to the brothers in a dream sequence. Or maybe the brothers take a road trip to Starling City and run into Oliver in a diner while eating pie. The options are endless!

