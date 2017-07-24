‘Supernatural’ Season 13 to Feature a Backdoor Pilot for ‘Wayward Sisters’ Spin-Off

Dreams could be coming true for the Supernatural fandom!

A Supernatural spin-off titled Wayward Sisters is in the works. The series will star Kim Rhodes, who had played Sheriff Jody Mills on SPN for year. Lucky for fans, we don’t have to wait too long for this one. A backdoor pilot is set to air during the 13th season of Supernatural.

Wayward Sisters tells the story of Mills and a group of troubled women, all of them orphaned by supernatural tragedy.

It this series is anything like our beloved SPN, it’ll be amazing and a must-watch!