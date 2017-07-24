VIDEO: Yusef Gatewood & Julie Plec On ‘The Originals’ Final Season

With a heavy heart, we announce the end of the most powerful family in New Orleans.

The Originals will come back in spring of 2018 for its final season. At Comic-Con 2017 Executive Producer Yusef Gatewood, Showrunner Julie Plec and actress Riley Voelkel explained what they’re looking forward to in the show’s final season.

Yusef Gatewood said, “…this is a unique opportunity for us to put the characters to bed in the story, tie up the loose ends in the way that we want to. So few shows get to have that opportunity.”

We’ll miss you, The Originals!

Watch the full interview for all of the details in the video above.