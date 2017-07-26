‘Black Lightning’ Cast on Being First African American Superhero Family on TV

July 26, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: black lightning

While at Comic-Con, Entertainment Tonight spoke to the cast of Black Lightning about their future on The CW.

The group discussed how excited they are to see Black Lightning cosplay at Halloween and next year’s comic-con. Most importantly, they discussed the show’s importance to the TV world. Black Lightning will be the FIRST black superhero on broadcast TV… EVER. China Anne McClain, who plays Black Lightning’s youngest daughter Jennifer Pierce, explained what it means to her. She said,

“It’s inspiring. It’s great that we are at that place in the world, to be able to do that and people can except it and think that it’s great and relate to it. So, we’re all honored”

Nafessa Williams, who plays Black Lightning’s oldest daughter Anissa Pierce, added,

“I think with Black Lightning our job, our goal, is just to serve hope that we can make a change within our country, within our communities. And that’s what Black Lightning is.”

Williams also teased a steamy, same-sex relationship for her character, which would reenforces authenticity to the comic book and the cast’s mission to inspire change.

There is so much to love withBlack Lightning!

