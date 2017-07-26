Thanks to Twitter, “Riverdale” Fans Actually Impacted Clifford Blossom’s Whole Wig Situation

July 26, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: riverdale

While at Comic-Con, Riverdale Executive Producer Sarah Shecter admitted fan Tweets actually changed an aspect of the show.

She said:

“One thing that the fans actually did affect in Season 1 was Clifford Blosson’s wig. ‘Cause it didn’t look great. All props to our hair department, but it did not look good.”

Check out some of the viewer Tweets:

Sarah went on to say:

It was a great lesson for me cause we just leaned into it. That’s where the line Hermoine says “Clifford Blossom that wig-wearing monster’ [came from]. So then we were like actually, it’s more interesting if he wear a wig. It’s sort of strange and Lynchian.”

https://twitter.com/CWRiverdaleNews/status/852691485308985344

Keep Tweeting, fans! Who knows what we can accomplish!

