DIY Calm Balm

Stress is a toxic, little monster on a mission incite pain. Sometimes, the harder we fight it off, the further it digs itself into our minds. But stress doesn’t have to control you any longer. A simple recipe can make the monster go away.

Watch the video above or follow the steps below to make your very own Calm Balm.

In a small mixing bowl, add:

1/3 cup Refined Shea Butter

1/3 cup Almond Oil

3 Tbsp. Beeswax Pastilles

Microwave mix for 2 minutes

Add 1/2 tsp. Lavender Essential Oil

1/4 Geranium Essential Oil

1/2 tsp. Clary Sage Essential Oil

Stir, then add to 2 oz mason jars

Let harden for 30 minutes. Decorate the lid with this cute design. Here’s how:

On adhesive paper, draw a design with white crayon

Paint over the design with watercolors

Cut out, and stick to mason jar lid