DIY Calm Balm

July 28, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: DIY

Stress is a toxic, little monster on a mission incite pain. Sometimes, the harder we fight it off, the further it digs itself into our minds. But stress doesn’t have to control you any longer. A simple recipe can make the monster go away.

Watch the video above or follow the steps below to make your very own Calm Balm.

In a small mixing bowl, add:

1/3 cup Refined Shea Butter

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 3 53 26 pm DIY Calm Balm

1/3 cup Almond Oil

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 3 53 37 pm DIY Calm Balm

3 Tbsp. Beeswax Pastilles

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 3 53 43 pm DIY Calm Balm

Microwave mix for 2 minutes

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 3 53 54 pm DIY Calm Balm

Add 1/2 tsp. Lavender Essential Oil

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 3 54 06 pm DIY Calm Balm

1/4 Geranium Essential Oil

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 3 54 15 pm DIY Calm Balm

1/2 tsp. Clary Sage Essential Oil

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 3 54 22 pm DIY Calm Balm

Stir, then add to 2 oz mason jars

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 3 54 39 pm DIY Calm Balm

Let harden for 30 minutes. Decorate the lid with this cute design. Here’s how:

On adhesive paper, draw a design with white crayon

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 3 54 57 pm DIY Calm Balm

Paint over the design with watercolors

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 3 55 11 pm DIY Calm Balm

Cut out, and stick to mason jar lid

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 3 55 19 pm DIY Calm Balm

Let us know if you gave this DIY a try in the comments below or on Facebook & Twitter!

 

Comments

