DIY Calm Balm

Stress is a toxic, little monster on a mission incite pain. Sometimes, the harder we fight it off, the further it digs itself into our minds. But stress doesn’t have to control you any longer. A simple recipe can make the monster go away.
Watch the video above or follow the steps below to make your very own Calm Balm.
In a small mixing bowl, add:
1/3 cup Refined Shea Butter
1/3 cup Almond Oil
3 Tbsp. Beeswax Pastilles
Microwave mix for 2 minutes
Add 1/2 tsp. Lavender Essential Oil
1/2 tsp. Clary Sage Essential Oil
Stir, then add to 2 oz mason jars
Let harden for 30 minutes. Decorate the lid with this cute design. Here’s how:
On adhesive paper, draw a design with white crayon
Paint over the design with watercolors
Cut out, and stick to mason jar lid