We’re Obsessing Over Prosecco Punch

July 28, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Recipe

Looking for a fruity, yet refreshing, summer cocktail? This. Is. It!

The recipe is simple. Watch the video above or follow the steps below to make your new favorite summer cocktail.

This is a punch, so start with a large punch bowl filled half way with ice.

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 2 39 42 pm Were Obsessing Over Prosecco Punch

Add bottle of Prosecco, an Italian, sparkling, white wine.

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 2 40 32 pm Were Obsessing Over Prosecco Punch

Add your favorite vodka.

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 2 40 49 pm Were Obsessing Over Prosecco Punch

Add pineapple juice, to taste.

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 2 41 04 pm Were Obsessing Over Prosecco Punch

Then add seltzer or sparkling water.

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 2 41 17 pm Were Obsessing Over Prosecco Punch

Add sliced peaches to mix.

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 2 41 48 pm Were Obsessing Over Prosecco Punch

Then chunks of pineapple.

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 2 42 18 pm Were Obsessing Over Prosecco Punch

Finish with mint.

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 2 42 28 pm Were Obsessing Over Prosecco Punch

To serve: Rim glasses with pineapple.

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 2 42 42 pm Were Obsessing Over Prosecco Punch

Then dip rim in sugar.

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 2 43 01 pm Were Obsessing Over Prosecco Punch

Garnish with a pineapple wedge and enjoy!

screen shot 2017 07 28 at 2 43 19 pm Were Obsessing Over Prosecco Punch

 

Let us know if you gave this punch recipe a try in the comments below or on Facebook & Twitter!

