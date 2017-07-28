We’re Obsessing Over Prosecco Punch

Looking for a fruity, yet refreshing, summer cocktail? This. Is. It!

The recipe is simple. Watch the video above or follow the steps below to make your new favorite summer cocktail.

This is a punch, so start with a large punch bowl filled half way with ice.

Add bottle of Prosecco, an Italian, sparkling, white wine.

Add your favorite vodka.

Add pineapple juice, to taste.

Then add seltzer or sparkling water.

Add sliced peaches to mix.

Then chunks of pineapple.

Finish with mint.

To serve: Rim glasses with pineapple.

Then dip rim in sugar.

Garnish with a pineapple wedge and enjoy!

