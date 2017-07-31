Jensen Ackles Dreamt the Final Scene of ‘Supernatural’

July 31, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Supernatural

Jensen Ackles says he dreamt the show’s very final scene!

Though the ending of the show is nowhere in sight (woooo, keep it going!), Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have been thinking about how it could come to a close. Jared recently told EW, I feel like I do either want the boys both to die or for Sam to die.”

Jensen added that he recently had a dream that he thinks could act as the show’s finale. “It’s just one scene. Think: Middle America… I get out of the car and I look in the distance… I just see this thing coming in the distance… It’s a guy on a motorbike. And we never really see his face… He hands the helmet to me and hands me the keys to the bike… I look at the bike that’s got one seat. And I put the helmet on, start the bike [give] one last look to the Impala, it’s now gone, and take off. Because I don’t need the extra seat anymore.”

Very interesting… what do you think of Jensen’s ending?

