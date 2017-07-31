Odette Annable Discusses Villain Character on ‘Supergirl’

July 31, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: supergirl

When Supergirl returns this fall for Season 3 on CW44, she’ll be facing a new kind of enemy in the form of Odette Annable’s villainous character Reign.

While at San Diego Comic-Con, Odette discussed her character saying, “She’s coming in with her own agenda. It’s a completely different thing that she’s coming into. And I don’t think people will expect to see what she’s doing, which is very exciting.”

Supergirl showrunner Jessica Queller added, “Reign will be something of a bio-engineered weapon.” Whatever that means, we’re super excited for it!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

CW Announces Fall Premiere WeekThe CW Network announced its Fall 2017 premiere dates today, as the network’s entire primetime line-up will debut during the week of Monday, October 9.
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live