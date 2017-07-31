Odette Annable Discusses Villain Character on ‘Supergirl’

When Supergirl returns this fall for Season 3 on CW44, she’ll be facing a new kind of enemy in the form of Odette Annable’s villainous character Reign.
While at San Diego Comic-Con, Odette discussed her character saying, “She’s coming in with her own agenda. It’s a completely different thing that she’s coming into. And I don’t think people will expect to see what she’s doing, which is very exciting.”
Supergirl showrunner Jessica Queller added, “Reign will be something of a bio-engineered weapon.” Whatever that means, we’re super excited for it!