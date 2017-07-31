Stephen Amell Gave A Fan A Special Gift At Comic-Con

July 31, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Arrow

Stephen Amell gave one fan a special gift during the show’s panel at this year’s Comic-Con San Diego.

During the panel, a girl named Sara, who was dressed in full Arrow cosplay, approached the mic to ask Amell about his work with the ‘F*** Cancer’ campaign. For years, the actor has worked with Represent.com to help sell T-shirts and other items to raise money to fight cancer. Sara, who is fighting cancer herself, told the panel that she has attended Comic-Con every year. In response, Stephen gave Sara and Arrow necklace, made for him by a friend, right off of his neck!

A fan posted this:

Stephen replied with:

