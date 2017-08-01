DIY Cat Flats

August 1, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: DIY

You have to give this DIY a try right MEOW!

Turn a boring pair of flats or smoking slippers into something extra special! Follow the steps below or watch Hello Giggle’ video above to make your own. P.S. Follow this link for some cheap flats or this link for some cheap smoking slippers.

Take off shoe with painter’s tape

screen shot 2017 08 01 at 2 15 53 pm DIY Cat Flats

Paint tip with acrylic paint, let try and remove tape

screen shot 2017 08 01 at 2 16 25 pm DIY Cat Flats

Paint triangles for ears, let dry

screen shot 2017 08 01 at 2 16 59 pm DIY Cat Flats

With a white paint marker, add triangle nose and line

screen shot 2017 08 01 at 2 17 32 pm DIY Cat Flats

With marker, dry eyes and three whiskers on either side of nose

screen shot 2017 08 01 at 2 17 45 pm DIY Cat Flats

Coat with matte acrylic sealer

screen shot 2017 08 01 at 2 18 40 pm DIY Cat Flats

Enjoy your purrrrfect flat!

