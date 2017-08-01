DIY Cat Flats

You have to give this DIY a try right MEOW!

Turn a boring pair of flats or smoking slippers into something extra special! Follow the steps below or watch Hello Giggle’ video above to make your own. P.S. Follow this link for some cheap flats or this link for some cheap smoking slippers.

Take off shoe with painter’s tape

Paint tip with acrylic paint, let try and remove tape

Paint triangles for ears, let dry

With a white paint marker, add triangle nose and line

With marker, dry eyes and three whiskers on either side of nose

Coat with matte acrylic sealer

Enjoy your purrrrfect flat!