Gina Rodriguez Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday in Unique Style

Gina Rodriguez celebrated her 33rd birthday in unique style this month.

I woke up 33 with james dean staring at me and a faux fur blanket keeping me warm. #FeelingMyOats A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

She posted this sexy photo to Instagram writing, “I woke up 33 with James Dean staring at me and a faux fur blanket keeping me warm. #FeelingMyOats”

First, I’ll point out that her body is out of control! Yasssss girl!

Second, this is a very unusual post for the Jane the Virgin star. She’s stated in the past that she suffers from anxiety and has not always felt comfortable in her own skin. That just makes me all the more grateful for this pic. I’ll reiterate, she looks fantastic, but the past part of this photo is her confidence.

As always, Gina has found a way to make me smile😁 😁 Happy birthday, girl!