CW Announces Status Of ‘Charmed’ Reboot

August 7, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: The CW

Earlier this year, the CW announced plans to reboot the hit series Charmed, but further details were never released, until now!

The network broke its silence at the TV Critics Association press tour, at which CW head Mark Pedowitz revealed that the reboot is still in the works but delayed. He said, “It’s in redevelopment. […] It’s early in the development process, but we’re redeveloping it, and hopefully, it will come out.”

We’re hoping that this reboot does come to life in the very near future! What are your thoughts?

