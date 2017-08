Lili Reinhart posted a throwback pic to the day she found out she landed the role of Betty on Riverdale.

Found this pic on my phone from the day I found out I booked the role. pic.twitter.com/FnDPfwpdBe — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 5, 2017

The photo clearly expresses the shock Lili was in after hearing the news!

Lili also mentioned on Twitter that the shirt was a gift by one of the writers.

Was gifted to me earlier that day by @WriterRAS — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 5, 2017

We love our Betty!