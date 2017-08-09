Bayside | CFBHN & National Alliance on Mental Illness (9/3)

NAMI is a best kept secret! A national voice with a local perspective, NAMI is the country’s largest grass roots organization that is mission driven to provide support, education and advocacy services for persons with mental illness, their families, caregivers and friends. In the US, 1 in 5 people will face some sort of mental health challenge in their lifetime – they need answers and help when that happens. NAMI is there to help at no cost for the information, education and support they will need.

For more information about Central Florida Behavioral Health Network and NAMI, follow the link below:

www.nami-pinellas.org