Bayside | Humane Society of Pinellas (8/20 & 9/10)

This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, August 20th & September 10th at 10am on CW44! August 9, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Bayside

The Humane Society of Pinellas is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has been caring for animals and our community since 1949. Not just an adoption agency, the Humane Society of Pinellas provides life-saving care and services to help keep pets and people together. Their mission is “To strengthen the bonds between pets and people by offering an enriching environment for our animals, providing learning opportunities for our community, and matching the right animal to the right forever home.” Get more information on their upcoming Golden Paw Gala on this episode of Bayside.

469a2233 Bayside | Humane Society of Pinellas (8/20 & 9/10) 469a2229 Bayside | Humane Society of Pinellas (8/20 & 9/10)

Follow the link below for more:

HumaneSocietyofPinellas.org

More from Bayside
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

CW Announces Fall Premiere WeekThe CW Network announced its Fall 2017 premiere dates today, as the network’s entire primetime line-up will debut during the week of Monday, October 9.
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live