Bayside | Humane Society of Pinellas (8/20 & 9/10)

The Humane Society of Pinellas is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has been caring for animals and our community since 1949. Not just an adoption agency, the Humane Society of Pinellas provides life-saving care and services to help keep pets and people together. Their mission is “To strengthen the bonds between pets and people by offering an enriching environment for our animals, providing learning opportunities for our community, and matching the right animal to the right forever home.” Get more information on their upcoming Golden Paw Gala on this episode of Bayside.

