Bayside | Pasco Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (8/13)

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) is a partnership of local residents, organizations, and decision makers working to reduce addiction and its consequences. As a coalition, ASAP coordinates community-wide strategies to prevent substance misuse and help people with addiction live successful lives in recovery. They are here with us today to discuss what they do as a coalition, and to promote their annual signature event- the annual Substance Abuse Prevention Conference, “Strengthening Our Communities”.

For more information about their annual conference, follow the link below:

pascoasap.com/annualconference

 

 

