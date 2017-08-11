6 Dangerous DIY Beauty Hacks to Avoid

Trying homemade beauty remedies is fun, but just because something is safe to use doesn’t mean it’s safe to use on your skin.

Which ingredients should you avoid using in your homemade beauty remedies? Watch the video above and follow along with the ingredients listed below.

Making a Peel-Off Mask with Glue | Putting glue on your face can cause breakouts and rip off skin and peach fuzz, It can also damage your skin barrier and clog pores.

Baking Soda as an Exfoliant | Baking soda is highly alkaline, which messes with your skin’s pH balance. Using baking soda as an exfoliator can cause irritation and breakouts.

Lemon Juice as a Skin Brightener | By putting lemon on your skin, you run the risk of causing acid burns or hyper-pigmentation. The fruit contains a chemical called psoralen, which can cause hypersensitivity to the sun.

Egg Face Masks | You could be exposed to salmonella by accidentally ingesting contaminated raw eggs. Save them for breakfast and try out a store-bought product.

Using Spices as Lip Plumpers | Spices like cinnamon swell your lips because they’re inflammatory. Any plumping is just your lips being irritated.

Putting Toothpaste on Pimples | Toothpaste can cause drying and irritation of the skin. Instead, try over-the-counter products with salicylic acid to dry out excess zit-causing oil.

Be careful, beauty peeps!